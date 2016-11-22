New contract signed David Lee

Some products now sourced from outside the region

AFTER a week of uncertainty, Woolworths has announced a new three year deal with SPC, that will see the fruit processing company supply the supermarket giant with an increased volume of deciduous fruit for its ‘Woolworths’ brand. But, while this is a positive step forward, Woolworths has made the decision to can two prior arrangements that saw SPC provide it with tomatoes and fruit for its select brand, now outsourcing them from companies in Echuca and South Australia.

In March 2014, Woolworths entered into the $70M deal with SPC during the processing company’s time of need, which saw Woolworths pledge to source 24,000 tonnes of fruit, tomatoes and navy beans locally and triple the tonnage of Australian grown tomatoes from SPC. As part of the deal, in 2015 all fruit for Woolworths Select fruit snacks, jelly snacks and 100 percent of fruit for the Woolworths Select Multi-serve fruit range were to also be supplied by SPC.

Last week, Woolworths confirmed that it would be ceasing its deal with SPC and would begin sourcing its fruit for its select range from new supplier, Safcol in South Australia and that its tomatoes would be sourced from a company in Echuca.

In a statement released by SPC, the fruit processing company said it had “signed a three-year contract to supply an increased volume of deciduous fruit to Woolworths for its private label ‘Woolworths’ brand, equating to around nine million cans of Australian deciduous fruit.”

“The satisfactory conclusion to these discussions on the ‘Woolworths’ brand is wonderful news for the farmers, workers and families of the Goulburn Valley, and reflects the strong business partnership between Woolworths and SPC Ardmona,” an SPC spokesperson said.

“The vast majority of the Woolworths and SPC partnership relates to SPC’s iconic branded products – in addition to buying our fruit for their private label franchise, Woolworths is also a long-time retailer of our brands such as SPC, Ardmona, Goulburn Valley, Taylor’s and IXL. Woolworths stocks a range of offerings from these brands, including fruit, jam, baked beans, spaghetti, sauces and tomatoes.

“SPC Ardmona and Woolworths have worked collaboratively and will continue to work together to reduce costs and improve efficiency in our supply chains. The two companies have a good and open relationship and we appreciate senior management support from Woolworths to bring our business discussions to a positive conclusion.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Woolworths to bring value, quality and innovative Australian products to our consumers.”

Woolworths supermarkets head of buying, Stephen Donohue said, “We remain committed to the spirit of our five year partnership with Coca-Cola Amatil’s SPC Ardmona for Woolworths Brand Australian canned fruit.

“A separate year-to-year arrangement for the supply of Woolworths brand Australian tinned tomatoes from CCA’s SPC Ardmona has now concluded and we have advised that we will not renew this. As part of our ongoing commitment to source Australian made tinned tomatoes we have now commenced supply from another local provider who sources their tomatoes from the Murray Valley region in Victoria.

“We, however, continue to support SPC Ardmona by offering customers the Ardmona brand of tinned tomatoes throughout our stores.”