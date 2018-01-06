New cow ‘buzzes’ into Moooving Art herd Editor

By David Lee

YOU may have seen some of the artwork around created by local artist, Dylan McIntosh, but nothing quite as unique as the latest addition to the Moooving Art herd.

‘Blowfly Cow’ is certainly an iconic Aussie looking piece and at the moment you can see it at Shepparton’s Monash Park.

Dylan said, “The Moooving Art crew saw a painting of the blowflies that I had completed and asked for me to replicate the flies on one of the Moooving Art Cows.

“It took me just under a month to complete and I painted the flies freehand.

“This is the first cow I’ve done, but I would mind doing more.

“Anything that adds a little colour and humour to the city is good. The Moooving Art Cows are a good way for artists to exhibit their works publicly.”