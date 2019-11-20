New dental facilities go on show at GOTAFE

Health care services in the Goulburn Valley are expanding, creating a need for more trained staff than ever before.

In keeping up with the demand, GOTAFE’s new state of the art dental facilities went on show to local industry members last week. The dental simulation facility is located at GOTAFE’s Shepparton campus in Fryers Street.

The dental facilities allow GOTAFE to deliver specialised training, in a real life environment, which in turn, will help local businesses meet consumer demand for skilled dental assistants.

GOTAFE CEO, Travis Heeney said, “The Victorian Government’s Regional Specialist Training Funding allows GOTAFE to provide a fully simulated dental laboratory where students can learn and hone their skills. By doing so, our students are learning the skills industry requires to help meet the critical need for skilled dental assistants.”

The launch event will see GOTAFE throw open its doors to industry with trainers from our health, wellbeing and community services team on hand to showcase the facilities and provide information about courses on offer including the Certificate 3 in Dental Assisting.