New drawing wall influenced by strong female artists

The 36th Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) drawing wall has been painted last week, reflecting the influence of women artists.

Artist Carla McRae’s drawing wall piece, titled ‘Resting, rising 2019’, is painted in acrylics and draws from some key pieces in ‘A Finer Grain: Selected Works from the SAM Collection’ exhibition currently displayed at SAM.

The painting is 4m x 12m and centres around a rendition of Australian artist from the 1920s and 1930s, Ethel Spowers’ ‘Resting Model’ linocut print.

Carla McRae is a Melbourne-based artist and illustrator with a distinct modern graphical style of art. Her drawings pull together a blank space with clean lines, geometric shapes and strong colour.

Detailing her piece, Carla explained that key pieces from the ‘A Finer Grain’ exhibition were drawn upon.

“The women in this piece rest affirmed and at ease in each other’s company,” she explained. “Key pieces from the collection refined and rendered down to simplified geometric forms and bold colours, drift and rise behind the women.

“They form a world of strength and companionship for these women; soft and sharp, light and dark, deep and uplifting. This piece speaks to a sisterhood and is a celebration of the contrasting, complex and powerful spirit of these artists and their artworks – a force growing stronger, together.”

The 36th drawing wall is currently on display in the foyer at SAM and Riverlinks Eastbank.