New face welcomed to Dr Face

A WARM welcome is in order for cosmetic physician Dr Jane Shanahan, who recently joined Dr Vilma Di Maria’s Dr Face team at GV Specialist Centre, Shepparton.

With almost two decades of experience in the field of cosmetic medicine, Dr Shanahan is an Allergan trainer with a special interest in integrative medicine, seeking to optimise health through diet, lifestyle and vitamin support, along with bioidentical hormone treatment.

Dr Shanahan began training in cosmetic medicine in Sydney in 2000 and has worked very closely with plastic surgeons, cosmetic dermatologists and fellow cosmetic physicians professionally in Melbourne for several years. She strives for natural looking results with a touch of glamour and has become especially known for her trademark ‘tips for lips.’

Enthusiastic to be joining Dr Vilma Di Maria’s strong team of experts at GV Specialist Centre, Dr Shanahan said, “I am passionate about helping clients to look their best and present the best versions of themselves every day.

“I’m excited about working in Shepparton. It’s a great town with lots of activities in the town itself and it is nice to be so close to the river, goldfields towns and the snowfields.”

To book an appointment with Dr Jane Shanahan, drop an email to Dr Face at [email protected] or give the team a call on (03) 7001 3500.