New facilities open at Victoria Park Lake

THE new toilet and play facilities at the northern end of Victoria Park Lake are now open to the public, which include a toilet block with five female toilets, four male toilets, three unisex toilets and baby change facilities.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said the new facilities provided an area where the whole family could enjoy.

“The family precinct project is part of the Victoria Park Lake Master Plan and will enable Greater Shepparton residents to enjoy the area around the lake,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

“The play area offers a range of equipment to be enjoyed by all ages.

“As the daylight lasts longer it is the perfect time to take the family out to the lake and enjoy the beautiful natural scenery and get amongst the new facilities council has delivered.”

Although the facilities will be open to the public, there are still works to be completed such as two 4m shelters, a shade structure over the toddler slide and a trampoline. Works for these will begin on November 24.

All areas of the play equipment will be open except for the flying fox area which is undergoing surfacing works and is anticipated to be completed mid-December. The previous toilet block will be demolished to make way for more open space.

Installation of additional seating and play elements will be installed over the coming months, with council also having plans to provide further shade coverage as well as landscaping and tree planting to be completed after the summer period.