New facility to advance skills and education of locals with disability David Lee

MORE than 100 service users at Shepparton Access are set to benefit from newly developed initiatives of the organisation’s Eco Store and brand new Education Centre, with the official opening of the premises taking place last week.

The redevelopment of the Kittles Building next door to the current premises of Shepparton Access has provided a unique and exciting opportunity for Shepparton Access to expand our services to meet the emerging needs of people with disabilities in the community and to provide them with increased opportunities for education and support.

Shepparton Access CEO, Wendy Shanks said, “We had been very aware of the ever increasing demand for our services and the purchase of the building provided us with a unique opportunity to expand our Eco brand and significantly increase the opportunities for people with disability to become enrolled in further education.

“The two new initiatives were a slow and steady process. We had expended most of our available cash on the purchase of the building and so we sat down and developed a three year plan which involved being able to complete the works through income raised through the Eco Store.

“We would like to thank the Shepparton Club, Greater Shepparton Connected Community and Australia Post for their very generous donations for the purchase of specialised technology.

“The two rooms in the education centre have been named to reflect the generosity, one being the Bendigo Room and one being the Club Room.

“Today our Eco Store has become a weekly shopping destination for many locals. Our education centre with specialised technology will meet the emerging requests from many school leavers to enrol in further education. The wide variety of courses will prepare each person with the ability to build on their knowledge and skills to become active members of the community and to gain and maintain employment.

“Our board and team, as well as our service users, are all very proud of our achievements and we look forward to continuing to provide support and education to all those who choose Shepparton Access as their disability service provider.”

Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum said, “This type of service is critical for people with disability in enabling them to gain access to the services they need to integrate into the community.

“The skills that the service users at Shepparton Access learn in the training rooms will be phenomenal. These are game changing kinds of skills.

“This is a great example of how we have to continue to step up and provide support for initiatives such as this.”