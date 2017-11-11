New funding grants for Murray men’s sheds David Lee

THE Euroa, Tallygaroopna and Rushworth Men’s Sheds are set to receive a funding boost from the government, which will help towards the purchase and upgrade of equipment and their sheds.

Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum said the funding will support men’s physical and mental health and wellbeing.

“All of the men’s sheds in Murray help men, particularly as they get older, to connect with each other and prevent social isolation and preventable health conditions,” Mr Drum said.

“Recently I have had the privilege to visit a number of the men’s sheds in the electorate. I have seen first-hand the great things they do to help each member and the communities they operate in.

“The Tallygaroopna Men’s Shed has been granted $4,500 for tools such as a portable band-saw, 177 piece tool set, angle grinder, welding helmet and a MIG welder.

“The Rushworth Men’s Shed, which is a part of the Rushworth Community House, will be granted $7,500 for a toilet and kitchen fit-out, plaster and electrical work and a refurbishment of their back wall.

“The Euroa Men’s Shed will be granted $2,400 to go towards a laser printer cutter and software.

“The shed will also be able to purchase a number of tools including a nail gun, belt sander, jigsaw and an orbital sander, just to name a few.

“All of our Men’s Sheds do a fantastic job in helping all of our communities throughout the electorate. I want to congratulate all of them for doing such wonderful work and I’m looking forward to going to have a cup of tea with the latest successful grant recipients,” Mr Drum said.