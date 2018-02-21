New GMW working group members inducted David Lee

GOULBURN-MURRAY Water (GMW) recently inducted 55 community members of new working groups that have been established to help carry out major projects.

The groups will assist with the Goulburn-Murray Irrigation District Asset 25-Year Strategy and the Tariff and Pricing Strategy, both of which are major projects arising from GMW’s Strategic Plan, released in September last year. The outcomes of this work will feed into the Essential Services Commission review of GMW price structure from 2020.

Members include representatives from catchment management authorities, other water organisations that are urban water customers, ‘retail’ customers, environmental water holder customers and community members from across the region. Members of some of GMW’s Water Services Committees have joined the working groups as well.

GMW managing director, Pat Lennon said the next pricing submission is due in August 2019, and the new ESC requirements and previous submissions had shown the importance of early, transparent and genuine engagement with customers.

“We are delivering on a theme that was touched on a number of times during the lead-up to our updated Strategic Plan – that was the commitment to inviting our customer base to the table to have a genuine opportunity to have input and influence on important decisions,” Pat said.

“My thanks to each of the members of our working groups for being so committed to GMW’s outcomes, and more importantly, outcomes for all of our customers.”