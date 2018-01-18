New graduate interns to call GV Health home Editor

GOULBURN Valley Health welcomed 32 new graduates to their intern program during the week, who will now undergo a full year of rotations and gain invaluable experience across a diverse range of clinical experiences.

GV Health’s director of intern training, Carolyn Kamenjarin, said, “Coming to GV Health gives these interns the opportunity to provide care in a variety of different environments. They will be provided with a diverse range of clinical experiences, whereas if they were in Melbourne, they would only be in one clinical area.

“They will spend the year completing three core rotations in medicine, surgery and emergency, while undertaking two non-core rotations in highly sought after areas such as anaesthetics, oncology and psychiatry.”

The medical graduates will spend their year working in the hospital under supervision, supported by the hospital’s intern training.The program has enjoyed much success over the years in attracting interns to stay on at GV Health in their second year as doctors.

Tim Everson

“Shepparton offers such a broad range of specialties and it’s a bit more relaxed than some of the big city hospitals.”

Alexander Demirtzoglou

“I studied on the Gold Coast and did much of my rotation at the Tweed hospital, which is fairly similar in size to Shepparton so I liked the idea that you get so much more hands on experience and one on one with the doctors here.”

Abbarna Mahindajit

“I’ve always wanted to do my first year in a rural community and Shepparton is a great area. I’m looking forward to being more hands on and being able to feel like I can contribute to a team.”

Ksenia Goureve

“I’ve been hearing about how wonderful Shepparton is for the past decade and how wonderful the people are. The size of the hospital is appealing and its reputation really precedes the health service.”