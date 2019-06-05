New hatchery to boost local economy

ACCORDING to state government figures, more than 830,000 Victorians enjoy fishing and the industry is reportedly responsible for employing more than 16,000 Victorians. Those numbers are set to rise under a new government investment plan, which aims to grow the number of active anglers in Victoria to one million by 2020.

Considered an important component of the Greater Shepparton tourism and recreation economy, the industry is about to receive a significant local boost; as the recently released state budget, prepared by the Andrews Government has demonstrated.

The government’s financial backing and commitment to providing $7 million will assist in the establishment of a new fish hatchery in the Greater Shepparton region.

The fully funded establishment of the hatchery has officially been approved in this year’s state budget; a decision that Independent Member for Shepparton District, Suzanna Sheed says she is very pleased about.

After reviewing the draft Freshwater Fisheries Management Plan, Ms Sheed wrote to then Agriculture Minister Jaala Pulford in June last year, calling for this important project to be established.

Ms Sheed explained that she could foresee the development of such a facility in the Shepparton area being an important employment resource, especially for the region’s large indigenous population, which in itself addressed a range of government priorities.

“Projects such as this one will help to further diversify Greater Shepparton’s economy, creating new opportunities and insulating our economy from shocks to any one industry,” Ms Sheed said.

Ensuring the new hatchery delivers benefits beyond just improving the region’s fish stocks is also important to Ms Sheed.

“I have been pushing for every new project in my region to have a value-add component. A new fishery will not only improve native fish stocks and subsequent tourism levels, but the hatchery itself can also provide tourism and education opportunities,” she said.

Further to this point and in addition to the establishment of the hatchery facility, Ms Sheed said, “I will also be asking the Andrews Government to build in a tourism and education component into this project. Providing another tourist attraction and a site of learning for our region’s students is a potential added benefit for the hatchery.”

A further $28 million of state government funding has been committed to assist with the phase two growth plan to reach a state’s total of one million anglers by 2020.