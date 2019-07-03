New kitchen for Tatura Men’s Shed

THE Tatura Men’s Shed recently upgraded their kitchen thanks to federal funding received through the Stronger Communities Programme.

With 55 members and over 30 of those regularly turning up every Tuesday for lunch, the new kitchen equipment is already making a huge difference.

After receiving the grant, the Tatura Men’s Shed were able to get a new fridge and freezer, oven and stovetop, stainless steel drawers and benchtops.

These replaced the donated, second-hand equipment they previously had.

“The new kitchen facilities are really convenient for our members to show off their skills. It makes cooking a lot more efficient and is easier to keep clean” said Tatura Men’s Shed vice president, Tom Perry.

In addition to cooking the meals, the Tatura Men’s Shed also grow a lot of their own ingredients such as potatoes, pumpkin, rhubarb, spices and more.

The members get together twice a week and do things such as welding, engineering, restoration of vehicles, screen printing on shirts, make Christmas decorations for the town, bird traps, their own beer and wine and more.

The Tatura Men’s Shed are encouraging locals to become members which costs just $40 per year. Anyone wanting to become a member can contact Tom Perry on 0408 052 429 or come down to the shed between 10am-3pm on a Tuesday or Thursday.