New Learning Place support for schools Editor

THE Department of Education and Training services in Shepparton will start the new school year in 2018 with a newly established corporate office at 178-180 High Street, Shepparton.

A Department Spokesperson said, “The new office for our local school support staff will replace the existing Shepparton office on Welsford Street – bringing together and boosting local support staff available to help principals and teachers in the Shepparton area and deliver students a great education.

“This is part of the Victorian Governments $82.2 million Learning Places regional operating model initiative, which is rolling out additional regionally based support staff across Victoria to provide operational support and advice so that schools can focus on their students.”

The new Learning Places office will accommodate approximately 50 staff members and will see the creation of local multi-disciplinary teams dedicated to supporting schools and improving student outcomes.

These teams will work with students, families, schools and service providers on a number of fronts to help share best practice techniques, monitor school performance and provide guidance and direction on how to improve as well as support schools with operational and administration responsibilities, such as OH&S and maintenance.

The Learning Place services will also help to strengthen links between early childhood services, schools, VET courses and adult education opportunities and strengthen links between schools and community organisations, parents and businesses alike.