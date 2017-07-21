New lifeline for dairy farmers David Lee

DAIRY farmers have been given a lifeline that would prevent processors from taking advantage of them, following the launch of the Australian Dairy Industry Council’s (ADIC) first Dairy Industry Code of Practice for standard form contractual arrangements.

The code is set to include provisions such as there being no price changes made retrospectively and ensuring all farmers receive payment entitlement that accrued over the term of a contract or supply agreement (including any ‘loyalty payments’).

The code will also mean that if a processor does not wish to purchase extra milk from a farmer if additional milk has been produced, then the contract between the farmer and processor must allow the dairy farmer to supply the additional milk to other processors.

Through consultation with state member organisations, farmers and processors, the ADIC has developed the voluntary code to help ensure greater transparency and fairness in milk supply and pricing.

It is anticipated most of the milk produced in Australia will be covered by the code.

ADIC interim chair, Terry Richardson said it is important that contracts are fair, simple, realistic and easily understood by both parties.

“The code will address a range of contractual issues which farmer organisations have been trying to address and rectify for a significant amount of time.

“Both farmers and processors sat down to work together cooperatively and in good faith to establish this code”, Mr Richardson said.

ADIC deputy chair, Grant Crothers said, “We believe the code will improve contracting arrangements between farmers and processors and offer greater transparency through earlier and clearer pricing signals for farmers, which means less risk for farmers and more balance along the supply chain.”