New look board for C4GS

SOME recent changes of the Committee For Greater Shepparton (C4GS) Board has seen some familiar faces step down and others take their place to help lead the region forward.

David McKenzie and Scott Kelly have made the decision to step down, with Simon Taylor and Sönke Tremper being appointed as new board members.

Rob Priestly, who has served the committee well during his time as board chair handed over the reins of chair to Lesley Hart, who will continue to drive the committee forward and help continue to drive positive change in the region.

C4GS CEO, Sam Birrell said, “It has always been a high level board of strong, community minded business leaders and the new additions are no exception.

“David’s contribution to the establishment of the committee is huge and can’t be understated. Rob has done an exceptional job as chair and we thank him for his leadership.

“We welcome Simon, Sönke and Lesley to their roles.”

Rob Priestly said, “I have loved my time as chair seeing the great strides Shepparton has made in the past few years, but it’s a good time for a fresh set of eyes.

“Our new chair, Lesley Hart is very capable, and will do a great job fostering the collaborative approach that has seen our local leadership combine to kick some great goals for the region.”

Lesley said, “What is clear is that great projects start with a plan”, she said. “We have a highly engaged business community, collaborative and strong political leadership, and a dedicated social services sector. All these groups are committed to playing their part in identifying the challenges we face, and then planning and orchestrating our own tailor-made solutions.

“The successes that our region has enjoyed in the past few years is in no small way a result of the momentum that these groups have created.

“The narrative for Shepparton is changing and everyone can play their part. We need to make Shepparton the place we want it to be.”

PROFILES:

Lesley Hart

Lesley is a principal lawyer and director of Dawes & Vary Riordan Lawyers. She heads the firm’s Property and Retail Leasing Group and practices extensively in commercial and agricultural property transactions, mergers and acquisitions and property related water law issues. Lesley loves living in the Goulburn Valley and is a strong advocate for the region. Through her involvement with the Committee for Greater Shepparton and the Goulburn Valley Bypass Action Group she lobbies for better outcomes for the region.

Sönke Tremper

Sönke Tremper is the founder and director of Primary Projects Pty Ltd, a primary care consultancy. He is passionate about combining his governance, population health and business management skills to achieve sustained benefits for the local community. He lives in Dookie with his wife, Louise and children, Anneliese and Johan. In his free time, Sönke loves offroad touring with his family.

Simon Taylor

Simon joined SPC in 2016 as general manager manufacturing and has overall responsibility for manufacturing across Shepparton and Kyabram sites. He has led major change initiatives and been involved in the implementation of major capital projects at SPC. Simon is married to Lidia, has two adult sons, Joshua and Daniel and two dogs. His hobbies include fishing, gardening, travel, fine food and wine as well as spending time with family and friends.