New medical grads kick off GV Health stint

GV HEALTH welcomed 32 new medical graduates last week, each who will be spending their year working in the hospital under supervision, supported by GV Health’s intern training program.

The interns will spend their first week in orientation, which covers the systems of the hospital and refreshes some practical and emergency procedures.

They will then spend the year completing three core rotations in medicine, surgery and emergency.

GV Health director of intern training, Dr Carolyn Kamenjarin said, “This year we are excited to have three interns who have completed their studies with The University of Melbourne Shepparton campus.

“We really invest in these junior doctors as many who have started their career with us choose to stay long term or return to GV Health future down the track.”

One of GV Health’s 2018 medical graduates, Dr Laura McKinnon has expressed a keen interest in orthopedics and jumped at the opportunity to stay at GV Health to gain more experience in this specialty.

“I have loved my intern year at GV Health because of the wide range of hands-on experiences we get as first year doctors,” Dr Mckinnon said.

“I’m choosing to stay for the flexibility in rotations and to build on intern experiences with the increased responsibility offered to us at resident level.”

Also a GV Health 2018 medical graduate who is planning on specialising in paediatrics, Dr Tim Everson has requested to return for his rural placement and will re-join the team in May.

“This inclusive community and broad range of clinical experiences have made me really excited to return later this year. I’m looking forward to giving back to the community and working with the people who have supported me so much during my internship,” Dr Everson said.