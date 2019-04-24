New members sought for Women’s Charter Advisory Committee

THE Greater Shepparton Women’s Charter Advisory Committee (GSWCAC) is calling for nominations from local residents to fill vacant positions on the committee.

The GSWCAC consists of community members and representatives from Greater Shepparton City Council including the charter champion, Cr Seema Abdullah.

The committee is active in the community and has, in partnership with other organisations, achieved including running events to mark the significance of International Women’s Day, recognised a woman within the community via the annual GSWCAC Women’s Award, providing a scholarship for Kaiela Arts, the delivery of training and providing support for Julia Gillard luncheon.

Cr Abdullah encouraged members of the community to get involved and apply.

“The committee is passionate about making a difference for women,” Cr Abdullah said.

“Being part of the committee is rewarding and can help Greater Shepparton locals gain skills whilst making a difference.”

Application forms are available online at greatershepparton.com.au , via email at [email protected], or in person at council offices, 90 Welsford Street, Shepparton.

Applications will be received until 5pm Monday, May 13. Late applications will not be considered.

For more information, contact council on 5832 9700 or by email to [email protected]