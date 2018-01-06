New one-bedroom homes to address local need Editor

WORK will start soon on construction of three one-bedroom units in Shepparton to help meet the increasing demand for singles accommodation.

BeyondHousing CEO, Celia Adams said nearly 50 percent of the 3,600 people who sought help from BeyondHousing last year were single.

“People who are living alone, on a low income or Newstart allowance find it almost impossible to pay market rent and still have money to live on,” Ms Adams said.

The Department of Health and Human Services March quarter 2017 Rental Report shows that in regional Victoria, the proportion of affordable rental lettings reached their lowest levels since March 2000 when the Report first began.

The report shows that the “availability of affordable housing has generally declined from a high of 82.7 percent in the September quarter 2002. It has now reached a new low of 54.3 percent of dwellings affordable in the March quarter 2017.”

Ms Adams said the report finds that singles on Newstart receive $268 per week and with affordable weekly rent considered to be $150, there were only 127* one-bedroom properties in regional Victoria that met this benchmark and only 35** of these were available in the Goulburn-Ovens-Murray region in the March quarter.

“Our aim is to continue to add to the available singles housing throughout our region and we are pleased to be making a start,” Ms Adams said.

“We believe having a home is a human right and good design and latest technology such as solar and battery storage will help make these units even more affordable for future tenants.”