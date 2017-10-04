New paintings in Maternal and Child Health Centres David Lee

MATERNAL and Child Health Centres across the municipality are set to get a touch of art added to their walls with the Greater Shepparton City Council Maternal and Child Health Service, Best Start, Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative and Lulla’s Children & Family Centre partnering to create a series of Aboriginal paintings.

Over the past few months, children and parents have been busy painting the masterpieces at Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative and Lulla’s Children & Family Centre, aiming to bring a more culturally friendly and inclusive feel to the Maternal and Child Health Centres.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Community, Kaye Thomson said, “It’s great to be able to showcase the work the children create whilst bringing a more personal and cultural feel to the centres. The paintings are now on display in all of our Centres across the municipality,” Ms Thomson said.

Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative chief executive officer, Lee Joachim said, “Good health and education are key to any strong society. For a child the sense of sight is key. Sense of belonging is crucial for both child and parent. It is a small start to assisting in the development of child and mother through understanding good maternal health leading to early education access.”

Lulla’s Children & Family Centre chief executive officer, Miranda Edwards said, “We want our maternal child health centres to have a strong connection to all Aboriginal children and families, these paintings share a story of a journey together that we are all on to build stronger relationships and partnerships to have the best outcome for all children.”