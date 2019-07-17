New pensioner discount day at supermarket

SOME big changes are heading to Shepparton’s Fairleys SUPA IGA as they announce that they will be expanding their existing senior’s discount program to include customers that are pensioner concession cardholders.

Starting from August 14, the new senior’s and pensioner’s discount day will be held each week on a Wednesday rather than Tuesday. However, to make it easier for customers to transition to the new day, Fairleys will be offering the discount on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays from July 16 to August 14.

Fairley’s SUPA IGA managing director, Michael Lorenz, said “The community of Shepparton have supported me since I purchased the store back in 2012 so when it’s time to help make a difference to those who need a bit of extra help, we’re more than happy to do it.”

To obtain the five percent discount, simply shop at Shepparton’s Fairleys SUPA IGA on a Tuesday or Wednesday and present either your valid and current seniors card or pensioner concession card at the checkout. Terms and conditions apply, head in store at 177-193 Numurkah Rd, Shepparton for more details.