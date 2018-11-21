New post office officially opened

A RIBBON was cut and a delicious cake was baked to celebrate the official opening of the new Shepparton North Post Office last Tuesday.

Federal Member for Murray, Hon Damien Drum presented a short speech and welcomed Australia Post licensees, Dianne and Tom Colbert to their new location alongside Fairleys SUPA IGA in Shepparton north.

The new location will provide service for a large portion of northern Shepparton and many of the small towns that side of the city. The new location will also add to the hub being built around Fairleys SUPA IGA, creating a handy one-stop spot for customers alongside the café, liquor store, baker, butchers, deli and newsagents.

With 13 years’ experience proudly operating the Australia Post from the Branditt Avenue location, Tom Colbert said the new move is a welcome change and wanted to thank the customers and politicians for making the official launch such a special occasion.