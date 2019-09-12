New products and distribution deals drive profitability

In a highly competitive market where private labels continue to grow, local distributor Pental continues to maintain an above-market share with its iconic Australian brands, including stellar performers in White King, Huggies, Country Life and Duracell batteries.

In presenting their annual full-year results, CEO of Pental Charlie McLeish said, “The results show that we are heading in the right direction by leveraging our fully integrated distribution and supply chain model – all the way from manufacturing through to the consumers’ household – which offers tremendous value to our brands and other brands seeking to enter the Australian market.”

For more than sixty years, Pental has capitalised on its reputation for producing quality Australian-made brands at its manufacturing base in Shepparton. The site has developed further with secure, state-of-the-art warehousing and distribution facilities.

A key platform of its growth strategy is to pursue direct distribution businesses to add scale and improve profitability. The successful addition of the Duracell distributorship to Pental’s stable brands along with Pears soap distribution has been instrumental in driving the company’s performance this year.

“Our ability to innovate new products from our trusted and established brands provides us with a faster track to winning a share of household spending,” added Mr McLeish.

New choices in Huggies’ fabric softeners, along with new products in the Velvet soap, Pears soap and Country Life ranges, as well as new toilet cleaning products, provide consumers with more choice in trusted soap brands.