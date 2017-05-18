New rail services from August David Lee

FOUR new weekend rail services are going to be added to the Shepparton – Melbourne line from August, as part of an announcement that was made last year.

The Andrews Labor Government announced that it will deliver more than 140 new regional train services, including the additional services that will run between Melbourne and Shepparton.

Member for Shepparton District, Suzanna Sheed said, “These weekend train services are the rollout of the ones that were announced last year. The additional weekday service, which commenced in January, was also a part of that announcement.”

When the new services start on August 27, the Labor Government will have added more than 500 new regional train services in two years.

Premier, Daniel Andrews said, “These extra services will reduce waiting, reduce crowding and get regional passengers home safer and sooner.”