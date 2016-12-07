New roundabout to ease traffic for sports precinct David Lee

WORKS on a new roundabout at the intersection of Brauman Street and Packham Street in Shepparton are set to commence, as part of the new Greater Shepparton Regional Sports Precinct redevelopment.

With work set to commence on Monday, December 12 and estimated for completion in late January 2017, Brauman Street will remain open to traffic, however delays will occur at times. Packham Street North of Brauman Street will be closed to all traffic during this period.

Mawson Constructions Pty Ltd will undertake the works including the relocation of pedestrian lighting, road pavement construction, hotmix asphalt, concrete works and line marking, all improving traffic movement.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Infrastructure, Steve Bowmaker said, “The program dates have been identified as having the least disruption to the school bus interchange at Wanganui Park Secondary College.

“The completed works will provide benefits to the community as they ensure safer facilities for pedestrians, cyclists, buses and cars.”