New service rolls into station David Lee

THERE were small celebrations taking place on Monday evening, as the new weekday train service rolled into the Shepparton Station at 7:21pm for the first time.

Departing from Southern Cross Station at 4:31pm, the new service was welcomed by the community and All Aboard Campaign members with a brass band, drinks and nibbles, but the message was made clear that there is still a need to continue to raise awareness that Shepparton needs more rail services.

Independent Member for Shepparton, Suzanna Sheed said, “This new service highlights progress in our campaign (All Aboard Shepparton) for more, faster and better services for Shepparton.

“Yes, it is a small step, but it is a step in the right direction, and we must celebrate our achievements as a community.

“It remains my priority to see improved train services for the Shepparton district.

“While we see one new service introduced for Shepparton, we see multiples in our neighbouring cities.

“We, as a community, continue to push for investment in rail infrastructure, and upgrades to our line, to ensure we can support more services into the future,” Ms Sheed said.

Committee for Greater Shepparton CEO, Sam Birrell said, “The service extension is a welcome and appreciated addition, but the drip feed of services for Shepparton where they can be slotted in is not a sustainable solution.

“We need major upgrades to track, signalling and rolling stock.

“The disparity in rail service between Shepparton, and the other four major regional population centres within 200km of Melbourne is stark,” Sam said.

SheppartonRAILS member, Michael Welk said, “Further, additional rail services would also provide residents of the Goulburn Valley better access to further education and specialist healthcare providers, and would allow us to visit cultural and sporting events. This is especially true for the disadvantaged and disabled in our community.