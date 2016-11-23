New service time announced for Shepparton rail David Lee

AFTER being announced earlier this year that government funding would be through this year’s state budget toward an extra weekday rail service for Shepparton, a new late evening service has just been revealed that will kick off from January next year.

The new service will leave Southern Cross Station at 4:31pm and arrive at Seymour at 6:10pm, before continuing on to Shepparton, arriving at 7:21pm.

The announcement comes as part of an update to the V/Line timetable, which will see an additional 80 services roll out including an extra eighteen services to be introduce on the Geelong line, an extra 10 services every week for the Bendigo, Ballarat and Traralgon lines, a new service for Maryborough, Warrnambool will get 10 new weekday services and the extension of a Geelong service to and from Warrnambool on Sundays and Shepparton receives a new weekday service.

Greater Shepparton City Council has hit back at the announcement, saying that again Greater Shepparton has failed to receive its fair share of increased passenger rail services to Melbourne.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said, “With a redeveloped public hospital and courthouse, a new SAM on the agenda and a recently developed multipurpose sports precinct, what else do we need to do to demonstrate a persistent demand for increased and improved passenger rail services between Shepparton and Melbourne?

“The lack of public transport to Melbourne is impeding Greater Shepparton’s competitiveness, liveability and investment attractiveness.

“As a major regional centre with similar population and track distances to Melbourne as Bendigo, Ballarat and Traralgon, Greater Shepparton warrants comparable investment in passenger rail services so that we too have the opportunity to experience a similar level of progress. More frequent, user friendly and faster train services are required as soon as possible.

“It is very difficult for us to continue to witness significant increases in train services to comparable regional areas, yet we have a greater demand for upgrades to our passenger rail infrastructure.

“We’re aware that the upgrade to our rail infrastructure comes at a cost but it doesn’t mean that it should be overlooked. We implore the State Government to utilise a portion of the $9.7B lease of the Port of Melbourne as a means to urgently fund the works required to improve and increase passenger rail services between Shepparton and Melbourne.”

The cost of upgrades to the Shepparton to Melbourne line includes $2M for stabling/ lighting works at Shepparton station, $15M for the removal of level crossing at Shepparton – Seymour, $20M for a Murchison passing loop and signal automation, $20M for a new sprinter or Velocity Train, $30M for track upgrades and $400M for the Shepparton line as part of the Regional Fast Rail project.