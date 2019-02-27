New settlement space for newly arrived communities

A NEW settlement space for people from newly arrived communities was launched in Shepparton on Monday, which will offer them access to holistic, coordinated support.

Run out of Uniting’s Maude Street building, The Federal Government provided Uniting with a $789,341 Settlement Engagement and Transition Support grant in October last year to go toward carrying out refurbishments and program support. The Settlement Hub will act as a go-to point for new arrivals, assisting them in developing key skills and providing access to key services.

Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum said, “Support like this helps new arrivals successfully settle into our community. This includes settling into education and work, which helps boost their independence and self-reliance.

“It is critical to ensure services are provided to new arrivals to help them feel welcome, engaged, and confident participating in society. It would be a terrible outcome for both the new arrival and the community for them to lose hope after arriving in our country and region.

“Liaqat Ahmadi’s story as a new arrival to our country and region is a wonderful example of what a well-supported settlement can look like. I look forward to seeing even more stories like this now we have this centralised service in our region.”

The Settlement Hub can be found at 138-140 Maude Street, Shepparton and is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.