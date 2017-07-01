New shop to boost assistance given to local community Editor

THE old Dick Smith premises on high Street is set to become the new home for St Vincent de Paul’s retail shop, with signage going up this week.

St Vincent de Paul Society Victoria volunteer marketing and merchandising coordinator, Lawrence Condict said, “We identified a real need in the Shepparton area and our current location is not large enough to accommodate the demand from the community.

“The new Shepparton shop will provide the community affordable clothing and goods and the money raised from the shop goes back into the Shepparton community via our conference groups, which helps at risk and disadvantaged people and families.

“In the 2016/2017 financial year alone the total value of help given to the local community was over $250,000. We hope we can build on this figure, whilst proving quality, affordable goods to the community with the opening of our new shop.”