New shopfront for local builder now open

With their brand-new shopfront now open to the public, the team at Hotondo Shepparton say there’s never been a better time for new home buyers to start planning their next move.

Local builder, Colin Mintern says the team chose to open their new shopfront, rather than building their new display home in light of the current COVID-19 related restrictions.

“We wanted to ensure that we were servicing our local community in the best way we could in a safe and effective manner.

“That’s why we made the decision to redirect our attention and allow our tradies to continue building dream homes, rather than working on our new display home,” Colin said.

The new shopfront offers a dedicated space for clients to do all of their external selections and is located just a short two-minute walk from the internal colour selections studio.

“We know how important it is for our clients to see and feel the quality of our products to get an idea of the finishing touches they want in their dream home,” he said.

The team are also taking extra measures to ensure they are limiting the spread of germs, by following social distancing guidelines and increasing hygiene practices.

Colin also believes that now is the perfect time for first home buyers to consider entering the property market, with the State Government extending the First Home Owner Grant in regional Victoria for an additional 12 months.

The new shopfront is located at Unit 4, 228-232 High Street in Shepparton, open by appointment only from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

To find out more, contact the team at Hotondo Shepparton on 5831 2755 or visit www.hotondo.com.au.