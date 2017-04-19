New souvenir book showcases our city David Lee

AFTER already releasing two books showcasing Shepparton’s history, local amateur photographer and keen Shepparton photo historian, Geoff Allemand has launched his own 60 page book of contemporary photos of local people, our iconic events and interesting places.

Launched at Focus Cards & Gifts in Shepparton last week, the book, titled ‘Shepp Its People and Places with “Aussie Slang” explained, features photos accompanied by some Aussie Slang with explanations, aimed at helping international visitors understand the unique lingo.

Geoff said, “Peter from Focus Cards & Gifts approached me and said he would be interested in me creating a souvenir book that he could sell in his shop.

“I’m proud of Shepparton, its people and the places around Shepparton. I’ve been taking photos for four years and have been keeping my eyes open for the interesting, which are now featured in the book.

“This book will be for those visiting Shepparton or for those travelling overseas who want to remember Shepparton or show the city to people from across the world in a unique way.

“I grew up with my dad butchering words and it has rubbed off on me. The Aussie slang adds something unique to the book and Peter and I are very proud of it.”