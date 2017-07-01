New sponsors come on board Editor

THE newest sponsors for the White King – Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards, WDEA Employment and Fix Muscle Performance, both say that it is important to support local businesses as it helps build the local community.

Fix Muscle Performance business owner, principal myotherapist and pilates instructor, Cher Hetherington said, “I have been in Shepparton and in business for 21 years now and without community encouragement, support and recognition I would have not survived, so far. So from this, we decided to support who supports you. The Shepparton chamber needs support. They have been great in the past and have wonderful ambitions and agenda for the future of business in Shepparton.

“For me, awarding businesses for doing a great job is important because to often do we hear the doom and gloom of business; it’s hard! But there are great businesses out there giving their all and really enjoying what they do and this all contributes to good experiences. If people visit Shepparton and have good experiences, they will tell people or come back because of it. Overall this is a great thing for Shepparton now and in the future.

“I believe that the awards help to expose these great businesses and make the community aware and inevitably help them to feel proud of what they contribute to the daily community feel.”

WDEA Employment employment consultant, Maxine Piggott said, “The business awards are a celebration of initiative, hard work and of forward-thinking.

“It’s about recognising how progressive local people have made the most of opportunity and found ways to be better at what they do, and how they work. This is such an important message to promote – not just to, and amongst people who own and operate business, but the community generally.

“Recognising achievements within our own community fosters goodwill amongst locals. It helps show people who our local leaders in business are, and how they are achieving success.”