New train drivers set to increase service reliability

THANKS to a 20 percent increase in drivers by the end of 2020, V/Line will soon have more drivers on board than ever before to deliver more reliable services across the entire regional network.

As part of an intense period of recruitment and training, around 30 fully qualified drivers have been recruited across the network in the past year and more than 120 trainees are currently completing an intensive driver training course.

At the end of next year, there will be more than 500 fully qualified drivers across the V/Line network, this helping improve reliability, reduce cancellations and prepare the network for future growth.

Several trainees are currently undertaking on-the-job training alongside a qualified instructor at both Seymour and Shepparton locations as part of the final phase of their course.

Seymour and Shepparton line passengers will also benefit from a multimillion-dollar track maintenance investment, with more than 55,000 life-expired sleepers on the two tracks between Donnybrook and Seymour to be replaced in 2019.