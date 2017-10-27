New transport museum to drive tourism David Lee

An innovation to bring $11.17M economic opportunity

LAST week, Greater Shepparton City Council councillors unanimously voted to provide in principle support to the construction of a $6.25M Shepparton Truck and Transport Museum (STTM) at Emerald Bank behind the current Shepparton Motor Museum.

A detailed business case will now be put together for the new trucking and transport museum, with stakeholders hoping they will then move ahead with the multi-million dollar project.

It is anticipated that the museum will see an $11.17M economic injection into the Greater Shepparton region and create 29 jobs during construction and two additional full time positions ongoing as well as support special skills in museum operations and curation.

On top of up to $1.25M of funding sourced from Greater Shepparton City Council, the project would aim to gain investment from all tiers of government and private donors. This includes the proposed model of $2.5M from the Federal Government via the Regional Jobs Investment Package grant application, $1.25M from the Victorian Government and $1.25M from local donors.

The Goulburn Valley has a long history of transport and movement and today has a total of 9,918 trucks registered across the region, bringing with it a total economic export impact of $4.558B and total economic import impact of $4.808B.

The new museum will comprise curated displays of transport related vehicles and memorabilia, the history of the food bowl in the Goulburn Valley along with engaging interpretation and storytelling connecting visitors to the people, families and industries.

It will include 3,000m2 of indoor space for exhibitions, dealer displays and multimedia presentations along with an additional 7,000m2 of outdoor undercover space capable of presenting larger scale events such as truck shows and vehicle launches.

It is anticipated that the construction of the new STTM will result in a lift of visitation to the Shepparton Motor Museum of approximately 15,000 additional visitors per annum or a 100 percent increase on current visitation numbers.

Construction includes the installation of solar panels, generating more than enough power for the museum, with the excess being sold back to the grid to generate funds with any surplus going back to support local community based projects.

STTM working group committee member, Peter Hill said, “This project is incredibly exciting. It’s an enormous project. Again it is just showing how great things are going in this region.

“I am really excited that council got on board with us and saw it for the value that it is for the region,” Peter said.

Emerald Bank owner, Jim Andreadis said, “My biggest hope is that this new museum builds on the critical mass of tourism, which has started already with Kidstown, the Shepparton motor Museum and the proposed new Shepparton Art Museum. It needs to reach the stage where people don’t just drive through Shepparton, but stay a day or two to see all the attractions.

“If we could get people to stay longer in Shepparton, it will have a great positive impact on surrounding areas as well. This new museum will help with that; it will be a game changer for how people perceive us as a township,” Jim said.