New year, new clubhouse

Changes are underway at Doutta Galla Harmony Village, with works beginning this week to upgrade their community clubhouse. The construction began yesterday, Tuesday the 14th of January, by local contractor, Crow Constructions and is set to be completed in early May.

The upgraded community room with its new design will see a total renovation and extension of the existing space, an open kitchen, dining area, reading space and plenty of room for a cuppa and a chat.

The room will be able to comfortably cater for 80 residents, making it ideal for birthday parties, public holiday celebrations, music events, movie days, knitting groups, and other private functions for all Doutta Galla retirement living residents to access.

With the new clubhouse only a few months away and units for sale, pop in to Doutta Galla Harmony Village for a cuppa and a look around. Open Monday to Friday between 10am to 3pm at 20 Zurcas Lane, Shepparton, or call 5831 7921 to make a time for a tour or for more information on independent living.