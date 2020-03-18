News In Brief

RumbaFest postponed

The Rumbalara Football Netball Club board have decided to postpone RumbaFest due to the threat of the Coronavirus. RumbaFest was to be held on Saturday, March 21. A new date for the event will be decided later in the year, when it is safe to do so.

They would like to thank their partners, employees, supporters, fans and community members who have already contributed to the pre-season launch.

Scholarships program available for young residents

Greater Shepparton residents aged 15-24 are encouraged to apply for the Commonwealth Scholarships Program in 2020.

Scholarships are available for up to $5,000 a year to undertake a vocational education and training course from Certificate III to Advanced Diploma level, and, participate in a 20 business-day paid internship within a local business.

This is a fantastic opportunity for young people in Greater Shepparton to ensure they are job ready as they enter the workforce.

For more information on the grants, visit: https://www.busyatwork.com.au/scholarship-program-for-young-australians/ or contact BUSYAtWork on 13 28 79 or [email protected]

Time to nominate a local volunteer

Residents will need to act fast if they wish to nominate a friend, colleague or family member for the 2020 Greater Shepparton Volunteer Recognition Awards, with nominations closing on Monday 23 March.

Nominating is a simple process, with forms available on Council’s website, from Council’s customer service counter or by contacting Council on 5832 9700.

If you know someone who is willing to donate their time for the benefit of others, don’t miss this chance to recognise their efforts.

Nominations can be made under six categories including:· Volunteer team, male volunteer, female volunteer, youth volunteer (for people aged between 12 and 25), rural volunteer (for towns with under 5,000 residents) and long serving volunteer.

Nominations for the awards close Monday 23 March 2020.

An awards presentation will be held during National Volunteer Week in May.

March Ordinary Council Meeting postponed

Greater Shepparton City Council advises the March Ordinary Council Meeting, due to be held at 5.30pm tonight, 17 March, is postponed due to lack of quorum.

The March Ordinary Council Meeting will now be held on Tuesday 31 March 2020 at 5.30pm in the Council Boardroom, Welsford St Offices.

Council thanks the Greater Shepparton community for their understanding, and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

All interested members of the public are invited to attend the meeting on Tuesday 31 March and lift access is available.

The agenda for the Ordinary Council Meeting to be held on 31 March will be published on Council’s website on Friday 27 March.

Grant for local disability self-help group

Member for Northern Victoria, Mark Gepp MP has announced that Shepparton MS Peer Support Group are set to receive a $9,900 grant, as part of the Labor Government’s Disability Self Help Grants Program.

The group provide peer support for people with multiple sclerosis and other neurological conditions and also their carers and family members.

Local awarded at International Women’s Day event

Last week Greater Shepparton Women’s Charter Advisory Committee (GSWCAC) announced its 2020 GSWCAC Women’s Award recipient as local, Thelma Bull. Her outstanding commitment to the community is the reason she was chosen.

Thelma’s contributions include being chair of the Greater Shepparton Family Violence Prevention Network, 28 years of service with Victoria Police across Greater Shepparton and being a key driver for community awareness through the 16 days of Activisim and Gender Equity and social inclusive initiative.