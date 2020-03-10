News in Brief

Free tickets now available for International Women’s Day

The Greater Shepparton Women’s Charter Advisory Committee invites residents to celebrate International Women’s Day at a free event on Thursday 12 March 2020 at The McIntosh Centre.

The global theme for International Women’s Day in 2020 is #EachforEqual. Local speaker Leanne Rovers is a local farmer from Invergordon who is highly involved in her community and instrumental in coordinating many ‘hay runs’ to support farming communities.

REIV concern on new pet legislation

The Real Estate Institute of Victoria believes that the introduction of ‘pet legislation’ will result in widespread confusion, long delays at VCAT and an increase in surrendered and abandoned animals.

There will be a requirement that if a tenant seeks to have a pet, and the landlord does not want a pet there, the landlord will have to make an application to VCAT within 14 days. In the absence of an application, the landlord is deemed to have provided consent.

REIV has confirmed that VCAT will, as part of its deliberations as to reasonableness, consider the relevant local government’s ‘as of right’ animal allowance

The REIV is calling on the Andrews’ Government to delay the already announced 2nd of March introduction of these new provisions until these issues are resolved.

Shepparton Brass and Wind Band in Dookie and Tatura!

Shepparton Brass and Wind are coming to Dookie and Tatura as part of the In Your Town series, presented by Riverlinks!

The band will be performing at Dookie Memorial Hall on Sunday 15 March, 2.30pm and Tatura Victory Hall on Sunday 22 March, 2.30pm.

The band will deliver classic sounds with a modern twist in this musical performance that the whole family will enjoy. Enjoy light refreshments with the band after the performance.

No bookings required, gold coin donation upon entry. Tickets are available online or through the Riverlinks Box Office: 03 5832 9511.

For the full selection of shows on offer, visit www.riverlinksvenues.com.au/whats-on.

Lovell and Sheed back continued funding for local fruit fly program

The Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell and Member for Shepparton District, Suzanna Sheed have both lauded the work of the Goulburn Murray Valley Regional Fruit Fly Program to protect the region’s fruit produce from Queensland fruit fly infestation, calling for continued funding from the State Government to ensure the future of the program.

Ms Lovell sought a commitment from Agriculture Minister, Jaclyn Symes to provide ongoing funding to the program post June 2020 that will allow the GMV Regional Fruit Fly Group to continue their very important work in protecting our precious fruit produce.

Ms Sheed said in parliament, “The Goulburn Murray Valley Regional Fruit Fly Project is a critical project across our region, strengthening the management and awareness of Queensland fruit fly and what we can all do to help eradicate it in our fruit-growing region.”

They Cannot Take The Sky: stories from detention

A new exhibition at Shepparton Library – They Cannot Take the Sky: Stories from Detention – tells the stories of people who have sought, or are seeking asylum and refuge in Australia.

The exhibition features twenty-two narrators representing a range of nationalities and ethnicities including those from Iran, Iraqi, Syria, and others who are Rohingya (Myanmar), Zaghawa (Sudan), Hazara (Afghanistan) and Tamil.

They Cannot Take the Sky will be launched at the Shepparton Library at 5pm on Monday 16th March, and will run until Friday 15 May 2020.

Commonwealth Scholarships Program available for young Greater Shepparton residents

Greater Shepparton residents aged 15-24 are encouraged to apply for the Commonwealth Scholarships Program in 2020.

Scholarships are available for up to $5,000 a year to undertake a vocational education and training course from Certificate III to Advanced Diploma level, and, participate in a 20 business-day paid internship within a local business.

This is a fantastic opportunity for young people in Greater Shepparton to ensure they are job ready as they enter the workforce.

For more information on the grants, visit: https://www.busyatwork.com.au/scholarship-program-for-young-australians/ or contact BUSYAtWork on 13 28 79 or [email protected]