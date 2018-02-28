Next stage for bus interchange David Lee

A DRAFT concept plan for a proposed bus interchange at Nixon Street, has been released by Greater Shepparton City Council opening the way for upgrades to the intersection of Balaclava Road, Hawdon Street, New Dookie Road and Verney Road.

The Balaclava Road/Hawdon Street/New Dookie Road/Verney Road intersection will be upgraded from a roundabout to a signalised intersection to reduce congestion and improve safety, particularly during peak demand periods.

The existing Balaclava Road Bus Interchange is located to the west of this intersection along the northern side of Balaclava Road. This Bus Interchange accommodates six bus bays and serves a number of public and private schools within the Shepparton and Mooroopna urban area.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Sustainable Development, Geraldine Christou said the upgrade of the existing intersection will make it difficult to accommodate a number of bus movements during the construction phase but also during the operational phase of the upgraded intersection.

“We need to relocate the Bus Interchange before the construction works commence,” Ms Christou said.

“Nixon Street is a viable location for the relocation of the Bus Interchange with seven bus interchange bays and one bus stop possible. Vehicles can still park in the interchange bays on weekdays, outside of school bus drop-off and pick-up times, and can park on weekends all day.

“We have also investigated the provision of additional car parking in the immediate area and 38 centre-of-the-road car parking spaces, including provision for street trees, could be created in Skene Street between Nixon Street and Fryers Street,” Ms Christou said.

Both Draft Concept Plans will be available for public comment until March 26 with works expected to be undertaken early in the 2018/2019 financial year.