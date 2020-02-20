Next steps for DP Jones Nursing Home in Murchison

The aged care nursing home in Murchison is struggling to find a long term solution for its continued service to the community.

Member for Nicholls, Damian Drum has been active in trying to find a solution however those efforts might prove to be fruitless. Mr Drum said, “The government is actively considering options that would see the DP Jones facility open under new management. The government’s concern is to deliver the best outcome for local people who need aged care services, for the community of Murchison, and for the tax payer. As such, it is important that a short period of time is taken to do due diligence on any possible new arrangement.”

To facilitate this short period of time, the government has agreed to provide an additional $120,000 to the administrator of the facility to cover further costs while the government engages with possible alternative aged care providers who have expressed an interest in managing the facility.

While the government engages with alternative aged care providers in regard to the facility, the administrator will continue with his duties including the sale of assets other than the aged care facility. This process will enable the administrator to continue this work in anticipation of ensuring a seamless transition to an alternate provider.

The additional funding that is available to the administrator is intended to cover a one month period during which time it is expected this matter will be resolved.

The government has already committed between $3 million and $4 million dollars covering liabilities and costs arising from the failure of the current provider.