No better time to build

There is much more to love in February than just Valentine’s Day. Hotondo Homes Shepparton is spreading the joy in their community by unveiling their 2020 Upgrade Collection, and local builder Colin Mintern says there’s no better time to buy.

“We’ve had some pretty amazing promotions over the years, but I think there’s something special about the 2020 Collection.

“And what better way to begin the new year than to start planning your dream home?” he said.

For a limited time only, you can select between a $10,000 kitchen, flooring, outdoor or home comfort package at no extra cost! Each package has been created to perfectly complement your new home and make it better than you ever imagined.

“They’ve been designed to ensure there is something for everyone! Our kitchen package includes top of the line fittings and appliances, you’ll be spoilt for choice,” Colin said.

If bonus inclusions are more your style, select the home comfort package to receive a Fujitsu Split System, Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Fusion charcoal BBQ and B&D Wireless door kit.

Or you could add the finishing touches to your new home by selecting the flooring package and receive $10,000 to spend at Beaumont Tiles or Choices Flooring.

If entertaining is for you, select one of three amazing outdoor upgrade packages and make your brand new alfresco the perfect place to unwind.

Building with Hotondo Homes Shepparton has never been easier. Speak to the team at their Marcoola 269 display home at 67 Sanctuary Drive in Kialla Lakes, or visit the website for more information at www.hotondo.com.au.