No future firewood collection at Shepparton David Lee

DUE to an exhausted firewood supply on land available for collection, there are no future firewood collection areas planned for the River Red Gum parks near Shepparton.

Domestic firewood on public land is a limited resource that needs to be carefully managed. Further wood removal from this area would have a negative impact on the forest environment.

Alternative sources of firewood include commercial suppliers or other public firewood collection areas across Victoria, such as at Rushworth and Violet Town.

Victoria’s spring firewood collection season will commence on September 1, 2017. Information about firewood collection, including collection areas and regulations, will be available at www.ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood

For information on firewood concessions and Department of Health and Human Services Non-Mains Energy Concessions, visit www.dhs.vic.gov.au/concessions

Parks Victoria regional director–northern Victoria, Daniel McLaughlin said, “It’s no longer sustainable to make firewood available for collection from the River Red Gum parks and reserves near Shepparton.

“We encourage people who need firewood to consider other designated collection areas or to purchase firewood from a commercial supplier.

“Parks Victoria will continue to patrol parks and reserves and heavy penalties apply to people collecting firewood where it is not permitted.

“If you suspect anyone of illegal firewood activities please contact Parks Victoria on 13 19 63.”