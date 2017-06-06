Nominate a deserving person or business Editor

THE community is being reminded to nominate a person or business who deserves recognition, for a chance for them to take out an award for the 2017 White King – Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards.

All nominees will have the opportunity to attend the Gala Dinner and Awards Evening on Friday, October 6 at the Eastbank Centre, where winners of each category will be named.

The community will have 16 weeks to nominate the region’s businesses under nine categories, which include GV Healthy Workplace, Young Professional Under 30 Years, Visitor Experience of the Year, Customer Service, which incorporates Professional Services, Trade Services and Retail Services, Best New Business Under Two Years, Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign, Entrepreneur of the Year, Apprenticeship/Trainee of the Year and the Business Award, which incorporates Professional Service, Trade Service of the Year and Retailer of the Year.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each award category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.

Nominations can be made in-store at participating businesses, online at www.sheppartonchamber.com.au/awards or via post by sending a completed nomination form to Business Awards, PO Box 364, Shepparton 3630.