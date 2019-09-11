Nominate your town for a drought assistance grant

Towns across Australia have been severely impacted by the ongoing drought conditions that have had a dramatic effect on the continuing sustainability of rural communities.

Ten country towns affected by drought have the chance to receive a minimum of $100,000 each over a five-year period through Rural Aid’s ongoing Sustainable Community program.

Rural Aid is a non-profit organisation established in 2015 initially to buy hay for struggling farmers affected by the drought.

CEO of Rural Aid, Charles Alder said, “Our community program lifts morale and injects much needed capital into the local community.”

In conjunction with the grants, up to 100 Rural Aid volunteers will spend a week in the town undertaking a range of infrastructure projects which have been identified by the town leaders as important for the community.

The selection process involves looking at the towns vision and leadership capability. To nominate your town, go to: https://www.ruralaid.org.au/nominate