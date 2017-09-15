Nominations close as second last group of nominees named David Lee

NOMINATIONS for the 2017 White King-Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards have come to an end, and now, each of the nominees are looking forward to seeing who will win each category, and who will be crowned the winner of the illustrious Hall of Fame for 2017 at the Gala Dinner and Awards evening.

This week, for the second last week this year, nominees are Goulburn Valley Dental Group who received a nomination under the Business Award – Professional Services category, Country Carpet Cleaning & Restoration who received a nomination under the Business Award – Trade Services category, Brother Pablo who received a nomination under the Best New Business – Under Two Years category, Cardamone Real Estate who received a nomination under the Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign category, Calandro Engineering Pty Ltd managing director, Mario Calandro who received a nomination under the Entrepreneur of the Year category, Parklake Hotel apprentice chef, Atsadawut Tamkam who received a nomination under the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category, Notre Dame College faith and ministry training trainee, Daina Davies who received a nomination under the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category and Choice Group @theplaylab received a nomination under the GV Healthy Workplace category.

All nominees will have the opportunity to attend the 22nd annual Gala Dinner and Awards Evening on Friday, October 6 at the Eastbank Centre, where winners of each category will be named. Tickets can be purchased at the Riverlinks Box Office, 90 Welsford Street, Shepparton or by phoning 5832 9511. Ticket sales close at 5pm on Monday, October 2.