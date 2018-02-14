Nominations open for The Nationals community preselection David Lee

NOMINATIONS opened last week for Victoria’s first community preselection, to be held by The Nationals in the seat of Shepparton.

Community preselection gives residents of the Shepparton region a say on who stands for The Nationals at the Victorian state election in November.

Prospective candidates can nominate until Friday, March 9 and voting day will take place on Saturday, April 14.

The Nationals state president, Neil Pankhurst said the community preselection gives locals the unique opportunity to have their say on who stands for them, in addition to who represents them after the election.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for people from the Shepparton region to play a leading role in the democratic process,” Mr Pankhurst said.

“The community preselection is a testament to The Nationals’ tradition as a grassroots party focused on delivering for local communities.”

The Nationals state leader, Peter Walsh urged potential candidates to visit www.sheppartonvotes.com for more information and to nominate.

“People who live and work in the Shepparton region have a deep understanding of what matters to their community,” Mr Walsh said.

“Shepparton needs candidates who are prepared to be a strong voice for the region in State Parliament and fight for the community’s best interests.”

Voting is open to anyone who lives in the Shepparton electorate and is registered on the electoral roll.