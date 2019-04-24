Notre Dame College Open Day

NOTRE Dame College is a Catholic co-educational secondary college servicing Greater Shepparton and surrounding districts. As a community, Notre Dame College provides each student with a comprehensive and challenging educational experience in a faith-filled pastoral setting and members of Greater Shepparton are invited to learn more about Notre Dame College at their forthcoming Open Day at Notre Dame College on Friday, May 3.

The college lives out its Catholic Mission in many ways, including the celebration of masses, religious education classes, fundraising initiatives, social justice programmes and maintaining strong connections with local parishes.

The college provides a dynamic learning environment with modern and extensive facilities, accommodating many subject areas. In the past two year a new science building and art building has been completed with contemporary learning space and industry standard laboratory and studios.

Students can also gain rich practical experience working with wood, metal and plastics in the Marist Trade Skills and Technology Centre. The college also delivers three nationally recognised trade qualifications in building and construction, automotive and systems engineering.

Students spend Year 9 at the Emmaus Campus, where they gain a unique learning opportunity in a purpose-built environment. The curriculum at the Year 9 campus facilitates deep engagement with learning and provides students with practical involvement in applied learning and the opportunity to select from elective subjects over a variety of areas.

The college also offers a range of support services and assistance to its students, including counselling, psychological services, educational assessments, a homework club, English as an Additional Language (EAL) programme, work experience, vocational education programmes and a Learning Enrichment Centre for students with learning difficulties.

Some of the extra-curricular activities include drama and musical theatre productions, faith development, debating, choirs, instrumental and voice programmes. Students also participate in a broad range of sports at a regional, state and national levels.

You are invited to see what Notre Dame College has to offer at the Open Day on Friday, May 3. Phone 5822 8400 or visit www.notredame.vic.edu.au