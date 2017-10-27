Numurkah kicks up its heels Nicholise Garner

LAST year I was invited to perform at the Numurkah Foodbowl Festival and I was really surprised and delighted by the variety of entertainment, food and just how the day ran. The kids had heaps of fun on jumping castles and enjoyed the live music and there was so much variety in the foods on offer along with beautiful places to sit and enjoy the atmosphere. Sadly this year I couldn’t go but I spoke to Numurkah Foodbowl Festival co-ordinator, Jamie Lea to hear how this year’s event went.

Jamie said, “The day was sensational! The numbers were up and food stalls sold out, it was just incredible. I feel really proud and absolutely exhausted after having put so much work into this event but it’s been well worth it. When you hear shop owners saying it’s been their busiest day of their year, it just makes you feel so good. Congratulations to all involved in the 2017 Numurkah Foodbowl Festival, it was a great success.”

There will be a public meeting this Thursday, October 27 from 6pm at Numurkah’s Visitor Information Centre to discuss this year’s festival and make plans for next year’s.