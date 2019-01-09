NYE night of celebrations an absolute blast

SMILES spread across the skies and faces of young and old alike at the Mooroopna Rotary Club’s highly successful New Year’s Eve carnival.

Fireworks displayed love hearts and happy faces, lighting up the starry sky as residents from across the region farewelled 2018 and welcomed 2019.

Rotary Club of Mooroopna member, Ken Fawkner said, “Overall, this year’s celebration was an absolute success, with everyone enjoying the great atmosphere.

“I’d estimate that about five or six thousand people were in attendance and amidst such large numbers, I’m proud to report that there was no trouble at all. The weather held out and everyone had a really great night.

“Thank you to everyone who came down and made the most of the evening.”

Two raffles were drawn during celebrations, with the first prize of a Holden Trax awarded to Glenn Finnen and second prize of Lyn McNaught Travel Voucher going to Eloise McLean.