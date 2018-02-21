Off duty officer dies following Shepparton collision David Lee

POLICE have confirmed that Acting Sergeant Gavin Sproule was the off duty police officer who tragically died following a two-car collision in Shepparton on Saturday night.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Verney Road and Nightingale Way just after 9pm.

Investigators believe that a vehicle travelling on Nightingale Way turned right onto Verney Road and collided with a Toyota utility.

The driver of the utility, the 37-year-old Kialla man, was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital but unfortunately died on arrival.

The female driver of the other vehicle was conveyed to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The loss brings the total number of lives lost on our roads to 29, two up from the same time last year.