Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Off duty officer dies following Shepparton collision

David Lee February 21, 2018

POLICE have confirmed that Acting Sergeant Gavin Sproule was the off duty police officer who tragically died following a two-car collision in Shepparton on Saturday night.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Verney Road and Nightingale Way just after 9pm.

Investigators believe that a vehicle travelling on Nightingale Way turned right onto Verney Road and collided with a Toyota utility.

The driver of the utility, the 37-year-old Kialla man, was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital but unfortunately died on arrival.

The female driver of the other vehicle was conveyed to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The loss brings the total number of lives lost on our roads to 29, two up from the same time last year.