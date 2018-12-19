Oh my Cod! Excellent fishing event enthrals local anglers

ANGLERS assembled at Shepparton’s Eastbank recently for Cod-ference, an annual event celebrating the official opening of the Murray Cod fishing season. The daylong event enabled fishers a great environment to boast about their catches, share stories, and receive top-quality advice from world-renowned experts regarding all things fishing.

Competitive fisher, Carl Jocumsen shared his incredible fishing journey, from small beginnings in Toowomba to competing in his first ever championship in the USA, the Table Rock Lake Bassmaster Open Championship 2018. The crowd were enthralled by Carl’s inspirational speech, especially considering Carl cut his teeth as a young angler fishing Murray Cod several years ago.

Also in attendance, Victorian Fisheries Authority chief executive officer, Travis Dowling explained the existing government’s plans to get one million people fishing in Australia by 2020. There was much intrigue surrounding this particular speech, with Victorian fishing a majorly central focus.

Trelly’s Fishing and Hunting World owner, Steven Threlfall was in attendance and said, “Some really great information was gained from this amazing fishing event. It was really handy to receive helpful feedback around the scientific, grassroots and even some of the political elements surrounding Australian fishing.

“Carl Jocumsen had audiences captivated with his unbelievable story. He was absolutely the highlight of the event for everyone and we are so grateful for his attendance.”