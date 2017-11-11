O’Keeffe puts hand up for top job David Lee

IT has been her determination to want to do more for the community that has driven Greater Shepparton City Council Deputy Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe to contest the seat of mayor at the upcoming mayoral election, which will see her go up against current Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem for the top job.

Having been elected mayor two years ago, Cr Adem will once again be vying for the position when council meets to vote on Tuesday next week.

Cr O’Keeffe was elected into council during last year’s election and has spent the last 12 months alongside Cr Adem as the region’s deputy mayor, and has already experienced many elements of what is involved in being mayor.

Cr O’Keeffe said, “The past 12 months has been a life changing experience. It has been an incredible learning curve, but something that I have totally embraced.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity I have been given, and I take the results of the election 12 months ago with the greatest of respect and responsibility.

“The community got behind me, and I want to do all I can to do this role well. I am loving my role and I am totally invested in doing all that I can. I am also working hard to build a more positive relationship between council and the community.

“The time is right for me to step up into the mayoral role. I have grown a lot in the past 12 months as deputy mayor. I have been dedicated and committed and I have had the energy and enthusiasm, and I want to do more. Being mayor will allow me to do that. I also believe it is time for a change. We are a new council and it is the next phase for our community.

“It is an exciting time. We are achieving some great things, but there is still a lot to do.

“I want to build stronger relationships and engagement with our members of parliament, associations, the business community, industries and my fellow councillors. A collaborative approach will strengthen our opportunities to achieve the outcomes we want to achieve. Greater Shepparton often misses our when it comes to funding and opportunities have been lost.

“I believe I have contributed to a more positive, cohesive council and it is a refreshing change for all.

“My election results sent a clear message ‘the community want me to represent them’ and I want to do so. I would step into the role of mayor with confidence, a fresh mindset and enthusiasm. I know it won’t be without its challenges, but I am looking forward to learning more in the role and doing everything I can to achieve great outcomes for the people of Greater Shepparton.”